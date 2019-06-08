1 dead, 1 injured in early morning wreck on Jordan Lane near the I-565 overpass

Huntsville Police said one person is dead and another was injured after two vehicles collided on the Jordan Lane overpass to I-565.

Officers said the wreck happened Saturday morning at about 7:50 a.m.

Police said the 45-year-old female driver of a black Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Jordan Lane and went into the intersection with a green light. The other driver, who police identify as 29-year-old Grant resident, Adrian Russell Taylor, was driving west on the exit and ran the red light.

The Wrangler struck the Taylor's Hyundai Sonata on the driver-side rear of the car, which caused it to "spin out and eventually collide head-on with a tree."

Taylor was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition by ambulance where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

The Alabama Department of Transportation also reported at the time that the wreck caused one of the vehicles to catch fire.

Police said the Taylor's family was notified about his death. They said that criminal charges are not expected in this case.