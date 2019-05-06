1 dead, 1 injured after three-vehicle wreck in DeKalb County

Alabama State Troopers say a 65-year-old man from Dawson, Roger Pragit, is dead after a three-vehicle wreck on Monday at 10:15 a.m. on Alabama 75 at the 70-mile marker, near Geraldine.

Troopers say Pragit was injured when the Toyota Camry he was driving hit a Ford F-150 before striking a 2018 Ford Transit head-on. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford Transit was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the F-150 was not injured.

The wreck is under investigation, and troopers say no further information is available.