1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Boaz bank

Boaz police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Family Security Credit Union.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the bank on U.S. 431. One suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and the gun was recovered.

The victim was found shot in the parking lot. Officials started CPR and loaded him onto an ambulance, but he died a few minutes later.

Police are not identifying the suspect or victim currently.