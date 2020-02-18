Boaz police say a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Family Security Credit Union.
The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the bank on U.S. 431. One suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and the gun was recovered.
The victim was found shot in the parking lot. Officials started CPR and loaded him onto an ambulance, but he died a few minutes later.
Police are not identifying the suspect or victim currently.
Related Content
- 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Boaz bank
- Boaz police shoot man during drug raid
- Authorities locate missing Boaz woman
- Boaz police seeks mower thieves
- Boaz brush fire threatens homes
- Boaz man dead after truck hit utility pole, trees
- 1 dead after Opry Mills Mall shooting, suspect in custody
- 11 dead in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, suspect in custody
- 1 dead in Falkville shooting; suspect in custody
- UPDATE: 1 dead after Decatur shooting; suspect in custody
Scroll for more content...