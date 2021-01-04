1 child in critical condition, 3 more hurt in Huntsville go-kart accident

A child is in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital after an accident involving a go-kart.

Four children were riding in a large go-kart near Shepherd Drive and Vining Avenue in Huntsville when it flipped over Monday afternoon, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman.

Webster said the other three children were taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children with non-life-threatening injuries.

Webster said the call came in about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

He also said he thinks one of the children jumped out of the go-kart before it flipped.

