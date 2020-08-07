1 charged, more than 100 machines seized in raid of suspected Madison illegal gambling site

One man was arrested and more than 100 gaming machines were seized during an early Friday morning raid at a suspected illegal gambling facility in Madison County.

The Madison Police Department along with the Huntsville/Madison County/Morgan County/City of Madison Strategic Counterdrug Task Force searched Wild Bill’s Entertainment and Arcade, 9076 Madison Boulevard, Suite J & K, Dave Jernigan, Madison City Police Chief, said in a news release.

William Hines, 52, of Madison, was charged with promotion of gambling.

Approximately 128 machines, as well as money and receipts and records, were seized. Jernigan said several workers were temporarily detained, identified and released.

He said the gambling operation was well organized with electronic machines resembling a casino. Patrons would exchange money for a gaming card, which would allow them internet time credits to use the machines and later to cash-out as a winner at a payout window.

Jernigan said complaints about gambling at the facility were reported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and then to city police about a month ago. Madison police have been investigating the facility since.

Jernigan said the charge is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $6,000 fine.

Police are still investigating and more arrests are expected, Jernigan said.