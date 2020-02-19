Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 charged, business cited in Decatur gambling bust Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

1 charged, business cited in Decatur gambling bust

Francisco Jose Ramirez

A man is in custody after complaints of illegal gambling at a Decatur business.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 5:41 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 5:58 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian, Josh Rayburn

Photo Gallery 3 Images

A man is in custody after complaints of illegal gambling at a Decatur business.

Francisco Jose Ramirez was arrested Tuesday and charged with promoting gambling after the Decatur Police Department investigated numerous complaints of illegal gambling at a business in the 1,200 block of Danville Road SW.

Ramirez is an employee of the business, said Emme Long, police spokesperson. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $300 bond.

Illegal gambling devices and a cash were seized pending condemnation proceedings, said Long.

The City of Decatur Revenue Department also responded and cited the business for smoking and license violations.

WAAY 31’s Steven Dilsizian will have more on the arrest and the increase of illegal gambling in Decatur at 10 p.m. Wednesday on WAAY.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events