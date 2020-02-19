1 charged, business cited in Decatur gambling bust

A man is in custody after complaints of illegal gambling at a Decatur business.

Francisco Jose Ramirez was arrested Tuesday and charged with promoting gambling after the Decatur Police Department investigated numerous complaints of illegal gambling at a business in the 1,200 block of Danville Road SW.

Ramirez is an employee of the business, said Emme Long, police spokesperson. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $300 bond.

Illegal gambling devices and a cash were seized pending condemnation proceedings, said Long.

The City of Decatur Revenue Department also responded and cited the business for smoking and license violations.

WAAY 31’s Steven Dilsizian will have more on the arrest and the increase of illegal gambling in Decatur at 10 p.m. Wednesday on WAAY.