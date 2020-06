One person was arrested in a homicide investigation in Sheffield.

The shooting happened around 12:30 Monday morning on South Columbia Street. The police chief said the suspect turned himself in on Tuesday.

We are waiting to learn the names of the suspect and victim. The victim died at an area hospital.

The police chief says the two were acquaintances and had issues in the past that escalated in the last month. It's not currently clear what the suspect will be charged with.