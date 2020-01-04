1 adult dead, 1 child and 1 adult transported to separate hospitals following wreck in Valhermoso Springs community

A man is dead and two people, including a child, were hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck in Morgan County Saturday afternoon.

According to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, a 46-year-old Lacey's Spring resident was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck at the intersection of Alabama 36 East and Talucah Road. He was the driver of one of the cars.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Lifeguard Ambulance. Air Evac was called to air lift a child that was injured in the wreck to Birmingham Children's Hospital, according to Chunn.

The other driver, a middle-aged man, was taken to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance.

Morgan County 911 said the emergency call went out at 4:58 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Traffic was blocked for about three hours following the wreck.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers are investigating the wreck. The identity of the man who died has not been released pending family notification.