1 adult, 3 juveniles injured in two-vehicle rollover wreck in Morgan County

Four people were rushed to the hospital after two vehicles collided in a rollover wreck late Saturday night in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one adult and three juveniles were injured in the collision at the intersection of East Upper River Road and Bluff City Road in the Somerville area.

Deputies reported the wreck on social media around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Two Air Evac medical helicopters were called to the scene along with multiple ambulances. Everyone who was injured was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the wreck. Deputies told WAAY 31 News that there were people injured in both vehicles.

Their current condition is not known at this time.