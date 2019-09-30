Clear

1 Somerville man dead, 1 injured in Morgan County crash

The victim was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The passenger in a 2003 Ford Mustang died Saturday after the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Alabama State Troopers said Thomas Wayne Selby, 41, died in a single-vehicle crash when the car driven by James Dillon Bukszar left the roadway on Charest Road and struck a tree about seven miles north of Somerville.

Selby, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Bukszar, 26, of Somerville was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. His condition has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

