1 Somerville man dead, 1 injured in Morgan County crash

The passenger in a 2003 Ford Mustang died Saturday after the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Alabama State Troopers said Thomas Wayne Selby, 41, died in a single-vehicle crash when the car driven by James Dillon Bukszar left the roadway on Charest Road and struck a tree about seven miles north of Somerville.

Selby, who troopers said was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Bukszar, 26, of Somerville was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. His condition has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.