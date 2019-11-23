2 people taken to the hospital after wreck in Huntsville

Huntsville Police said two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck caused traffic to come to a standstill at the intersection of Jordan Road and Oakwood Avenue.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Officers at the scene told WAAY 31 that the driver of a dark-colored sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the white SUV was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Huntsville Police are still investigating the wreck.