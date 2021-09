One person was hospitalized after an overnight fire in Madison County.

Toney Fire & Rescue say a RV Camper Trailer caught on fire on Scott Road around 3:15 this morning. One person was inside the trailer. They suffered critical burns and was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire and were able to get it under control within 15 minutes.

The Alabama State Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.