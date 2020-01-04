1 Morgan County inmate recaptured, 1 sought

An inmate who was missing for most of a week was recaptured on Saturday.

Hartselle resident Burt Anthony Williams, 44, was taken into custody by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) in coordination with the U.S. Marshals. He was located in the Hartselle area and arrested without incident.

On Monday, December 30, both Williams and Dustin Michael Jenkins, 29, walked off their work release detail and ran into the woods near Morgan County Environmental Services.

Williams was in the Morgan County Jail initially for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was in jail without bond. Jenkins was being held on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Evidence. His bond was originally $1,500.

Williams was arrested on Saturday on a felony warrant for First-Degree Escape. He is back in the Morgan County Jail on no bond.

MCSO spokesman Mike Swafford told WAAY 31 News that the office does not have additional information on Jenkins they can release at this time.