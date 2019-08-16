$1 million budget approved for West Morgan Road

A $1 million budget was approved to widen and straighten West Morgan Road in Trinity, Morgan County.

The road is a direct route for students getting to West Morgan High School.

The new project is aimed to make it safer for students traveling to and from school.

WAAY 31 spoke with the District 1 County Commissioner, Jeff Clark, who confirmed the county and federal government will pay for the budget of the road.

The road is located between Lamon Drive and Old Moulton Road and has a bridge in the middle of a sharp curve.

Principal Keith Harris of West Morgan High School told WAAY 31, "new construction is simply going to make it safer and anything we can do to help our kids and safety that's what we need to do, so very excited to hear about the work that's being done with our county".

The construction is scheduled to begin in the fiscal year 2021.