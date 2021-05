One person was injured after an early morning shooting.

It happened at Club 3208 off Lane Ave. at around 2 am.

Huntsville Police say the victim was leaving the club when he heard a fight taking place outside. That's when shots were fired. The victim said he started feeling pain and then realized he was shot.

The victim had his friend drive him to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

Police say no one saw who fired the shot that struck the victim. The shooting is still under investigation.