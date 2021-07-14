Madison County grandmother arrested after infant dies from Fentanyl exposure

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, a grandmother was arrested after a 1-year-old child died after being exposed to fentanyl.

During a news conference on Tuesday, investigators confirmed deputies responded to a home on Goodman Road on July 10 where CPR was performed on the child. The child was taken to Huntsville Hospital and placed on life support for two days before the child passed away.

The child was being cared for by Jammie Parker. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child.

Deputies said an autopsy is being performed but they can confirm the child had fentanyl in its system and fentanyl was found inside the home.

Parker is out of jail on a $20,000 bond. Deputies are still investigating the case.