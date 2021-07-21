WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Florence Falcons

Let’s meet the 2021 Florence Falcons.

With only one winning season in the last six years, the Florence Falcons are hoping to get back to their winning ways under new head coach Wade Waldrop.

The former James Clemens head coach said his team has gotten better every day and his main focus right now is to build confidence.

“I like where we’re at. I like how our guys are working. I like the response that they’re giving to us as a staff,” he said, “and if we can just continue to grow over the next month, I think it can be a fun year.”

With a new coach comes a new program identity, something players are definitely noticing.

“It's a new sense of accountability. Coach Waldrop’s been great for our program and the current state that we’re at and where we’re trying to get,” senior Elijah Hartnett said. "To be honest, I think it’s a new level of maturity. All the guys, everybody comes willing to work ready to step up, cause we’ve got a lot to prove this year.”

One name to watch this season will be cornerback Jahlil Hurley -- considered one of the best in the nation. Coach Waldrop considers him a game-breaker.

“I've been doing this for 20 years, if you’ve got a defensive back that can take away a receiver, it helps your defensive gameplan tremendously,” he explained.

The Falcons will look to secure their first winning season of the 2020s when they start against Tennesse’s Brentwood Academy on Aug. 20.