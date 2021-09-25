Tuscumbia Police: stolen car crashes into drug store, investigation underway

Right now Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan says officers are trying to find whoever tried to break into a drug store.

According to Chief Logan officers responded to Massey Drugs on E 5th Street early Friday morning.

We're told someone tried to break in by throwing a rock at the drive-thru window.

The suspect also drove a stolen vehicle through the front door of the store to try and get inside.

Chief Logan says the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The stolen vehicle was found in a parking lot about a block away, Chief Logan says. It has been returned to its owner.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation continues.

If you have any information, call Tuscumbia Police at (256) 383-3121.