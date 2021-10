In his final heroic act, Sergeant Nick Risner saved even more lives through organ donation.

His family tells WAAY 31 the medical staff found recipients for all his donations.

Something they say he would be so proud of.

Sgt. Risner is expected to be escorted home to the Shoals on Monday evening.

PREVIOUS: MULTIPLE POLICE DEPARTMENTS ESCORTING SGT. NICK RISNER FROM HUNTSVILLE HOSPITAL TO UAB

WAAY 31 will pass along more details when we learn more.