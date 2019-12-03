Rolling Stones piano player and road musical director coming to Shoals Theatre

Chuck Leavell is set to take the Shoals Theatre stage later this month.

Leavell has played with Eric Clapton, the Rolling Stones, George Harrison, The Allman Brothers Band, The Black Crowes, Blues Traveler, Train, Martina McBride, John Mayer, David Gilmour and others. His association with the Rolling Stones began back in 1982 and is still going today, having recently toured with them on their No Filter tours of Europe and the U.S.

Leavell is also an artist in his own right with several successful solo CDs in circulation, the latest of which is “Chuck Gets Big” on BMG records, with a 17-piece Big Band.

He is the author of four books: Forever Green: The History and Hope of the American Forest; Between Rock and a Home Place (autobiography), The Tree Farmer (a children’s book); and his most recent is Growing A Better America, about “smart” growth.

In February of 2012, Leavell received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy for his work with the Allman Brothers Band.

Tickets are on sale now. There are a limited number of meet and greet tickets available by calling or visiting the Shoals Theatre box office.