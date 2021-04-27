Power outage in Hartselle after a vehicle hit a utility pole

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Agencies responded to a wreck near Highway 31 South at Nance Ford Road in Hartselle early Tuesday morning. They say one person has been airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. A power outage was reported in the area due to the vehicle striking a utility pole.
Posted: Apr 27, 2021 5:42 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 6:00 AM
