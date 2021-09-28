'Never seen a market like this before' affordable housing to be discussed during event

The Huntsville Area Association of Realtors will host an event Tuesday morning to discuss affordable housing in North Alabama.

Decatur resident Patricia Lynch says that's welcome news as she and her granddaughter have been searching for their new home.

"It has been you make an offer but somebody comes in with more money and you're out of luck," Lynch says.

About four months ago Patricia Lynch says they began looking, but she says it has been a challenge.

"We find a great price, some that would work for us, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and then it sells for $50,000-60,000 over list price so that's an issue we've had."

Lynch says she and her granddaughter want to live in Hazel Green.

With the housing market as competitive as it is right now, they have decided to expand their search to other areas.

"It's been quite a bit frustrating," Lynch says, but they aren't giving up in their search for the perfect home.

"We've had such an explosive growth over the last three or four years," Huntsville Madison County Builders Association Executive Officer Barry Oxley says. "It's going to continue on for the next six or eight years that the housing of existing houses has tightened up where there's not near as many houses on the market because people have decided to stay in especially during COVID people decided to do remodels and stuff like that."

More people moving into the area makes the search for people like Lynch even more difficult.

The event scheduled for Tuesday is to discuss the growing challenges within the housing industry and ways to stay ahead.

According to Oxley that includes attainability and affordability for all.

"We estimate that we probably need to build about 5,000 homes this year and last year we did about 4,000," Oxley says. So we have to build more homes to accommodate the people coming here."

If you'd like to read more about the event click here.