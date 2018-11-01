New charges for Limestone Co. suspect after deputies find homemade explosive device

A man who is already behind bars in Limestone County is now facing more charges after deputies say they found a homemade explosive device in the stolen car he was driving when he led them on a chase.

Tyler Parker had already been charged after deputies say he shot at them during the chase, broke into a couple’s home, held them hostage and then set the home on fire.

Sheriff Mike Blakely says, in his more than forty years in law enforcement, he’s responded to some pretty dangerous situations, including the one a couple of weeks ago involving Parker.

“Our officer knew he was stopping a vehicle that had been reported stolen, but at the same token, you’re not expecting, as soon as you turn your blue lights on, for bullet holes to be entering your patrol car where they’re shooting at you,” Blakely said.

Deputies say the accused shooter also broke into a home and held the homeowners hostage before setting the house on fire, and now, he’s facing more charges after a homemade explosive device was found inside the stolen vehicle he was driving. This is something Sheriff Blakely says he’s glad wasn’t used in the home invasion.

“It’s something that is very stressful. When your adrenaline gets to pumping, there’s a lot of times that you don’t even realize some of the things that may be going on,” he said.

Blakely says these kinds of situations can take a real toll on deputies.

“One of the best things, as well as knowing how to defend yourself with your firearm, is to make sure you’re mentally prepared and you’re able to think while all the excitement and danger is going on, because your adrenaline sometimes takes over, and the better trained you are, the better you’re able to deal with those situations,” Blakely said.