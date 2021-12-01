Neighbors react to proposal for new housing development at Huntsville city schools site

Talks regarding the sale and redevelopment of the current Huntsville City Schools central office has residents already asking questions.

A developer wants to transform the site into a new housing development in the historic neighborhood.

Monday, the Huntsville City School board was briefed on a proposal from Cass Holding LLC., to purchase the aging building for $3.5 million and transformed into a mix of condos and single family homes.

HCS is not using their central office as much as they used to with many departments already moving to other buildings or in the process of moving out. The newer brick additions on the old school building could be partially torn down to make way for project. It is not clear how the historic portion of the building would be used, according to neighbors watching the process closely.

“I think it’s a cool idea," Sarah Robins Powell told WAAY 31 as she walked through the area Wednesday.

But there are already concerns over any major changes to the property.

“I’m more worried about the traffic situation and our property values," neighbor Dixie Seeley said.

The school board has yet to make any decisions and the City Council and Historic Preservation Commission would also have to sign off on any plan. The next step is a formal inspection of the building and according to a Huntsville City Schools representative there is not a time frame available as to when that may occur.

“I love historic aspects and I would like to see that preserved I think it would be nice to see more housing," Robins Powell added.