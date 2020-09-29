Huntsville-Madison County Hospitality Association hosting 'Dine on 9-29'

Because of the pandemic, the Huntsville-Madison County Hospitality Association will host a smaller Taste of Huntsville. It's called "Dine on 9-29," but the basic premise is still the same, to support local restaurants.

Restaurants across the region are invited to encourage people and families to eat out by using take-out, delivery or dining on outdoor patios. The association is awarding nine $29 gift cards to people who post on social media using the hashtag, "Dine on 9-29."

The Taste of Huntsville is the largest fundraiser organized by the Huntsville-Madison County Hospitality Association. Last year, the event raised $20,000 for two local charities.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE