Hatton High School grad dies from injuries after Lawrence County wreck

Kagen Sutton

The teen died from his injuries on Thursday, July 4.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 1:12 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 1:31 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama State Troopers say the Lawrence County teen injured in a one-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. on June 27 has died.

Kagen Sutton, 18, from Mt. Hope was critically injured when the 2003 GMC Sierra he was a passenger in left the roadway and overturned. Sutton was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries on Thursday, July 4.

The crash happened on Highway 24, 6 miles west of Moulton.

Kagen Sutton recently graduated from Hatton High School where he was a cross country all-star. Read more here.

