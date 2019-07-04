Hatton High School grad dies from injuries after Lawrence County wreck

Alabama State Troopers say the Lawrence County teen injured in a one-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. on June 27 has died.
Kagen Sutton, 18, from Mt. Hope was critically injured when the 2003 GMC Sierra he was a passenger in left the roadway and overturned. Sutton was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he died from his injuries on Thursday, July 4.
The crash happened on Highway 24, 6 miles west of Moulton.
Kagen Sutton recently graduated from Hatton High School where he was a cross country all-star. Read more here.
