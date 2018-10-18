DeKalb County Schools to add two more school resource officers

Superintendent of the DeKalb County School District, Jason Barnett, just announced that they are adding two school resource officers to the district, bringing the total to 13.

There will be one at every campus now. Previously, two schools remained without an SRO. The funding for these officers comes from a joint effort with the DeKalb County commission.

The timeline for when these officers will be put in the two schools depends on the hiring and training process. The school district is working on other new safety measures, like limiting entry points into schools and adding automated door systems.

Parents and students could see these changes implemented as early as next semester.