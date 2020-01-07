Court documents: Athens man caught smuggling drugs into jail inside himself

An Athens man was caught bringing drugs into the Limestone County Jail over the weekend in a place where, as the old saying goes, the sun don't shine.

And we learned it's not his first time doing so.

Court records show this is the third time Joshua Montgomery tried to bring drugs into the jail while being booked on other charges.

Montgomery was found with two bags of prescription pills and marijuana when he was booked into the jail on other charges.

Deputies strip-searched him at the county jail over the weekend and say they found two bags of drugs sticking out of his rectum.

"I think it's crazy but you know it's a good job. I mean that they caught it," said Angela Miller, who lives in Limestone County.

Police in Athens arrested Montgomery for stealing a truck from a Walmart.

Miller said she's happy to hear the drugs are not on the streets.

"Well they're not on the streets, but best yet they're not in the jail. I think it's a good job and it may have saved someone's life," she said.

WAAY 31 uncovered court records that show this is the third time Montgomery is accused of trying to sneak drugs into the jail. He was caught in May 2019 and December 2017. The charge was dismissed for the 2017 case.

"I think it's awesome the sheriff is on top of it and not just him but the people, the officers, and the staff. It's good that they're on it cause without them they would be just a building full of people," she said.

Montgomery now faces promoting prison contraband and possession of a controlled substance after being caught with drugs. His bond was set at 12,500.