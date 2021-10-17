Clear

Another walk-off: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0

For the second night in a row, a walk-off hit earns the Braves a win.

Posted: Oct 17, 2021 10:54 PM
Posted By: PAUL NEWBERRY (AP)

ATLANTA (AP) - The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead.

Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, and the ball went under his glove into the outfield.

