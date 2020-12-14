Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to hold an emergency meeting on re-instituting curbside alcohol sales

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board says its is considering the re-instituting curbside alcohol sales because of the increase of Coronavirus cases we're seeing right now!

Alabama is nearing 300,000 total Coronavirus cases! The state saw a nearly 2300 case jump from Sunday to Monday. The new curbside alcohol rule the ABC board is discussing today would be similar to the one back in March. That was when health departments around the state stopped on premise consumption at bars and restaurants in order to slow the spread of the Coronavirus. That order ended back in September. The board said the spread of the Coronavirus appeared to be on the decline, and bars and restaurants were re-opening and expanding indoor service.

Now the board said Coronavirus cases have "steadily increased" over the last month causing a need to authorize curbside delivery options. The virtual meeting starts at 9:30 am Monday.