Alabama A&M announces 12th president of the university

The Alabama A&M University Board of Trustees voted 7-4 on Saturday in favor of Dr. Daniel K. Wims as the 12th president of Alabama A&M University.

Dr. Wims has over 20 years of progressive administrative experience in various governmental and higher education organizations.

Wims said that AAMU made decisions long ago to invest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs, even at the doctoral level. During his period as provost, Wims said AAMU has sought to continue and expand its STEM focus. However, Wims presidency will stress artificial intelligence in cybersecurity, push data analytics, improve coding capabilities among a wider range of students, and recruitment of faculty in bio and alternative energy.

Other key areas of concentration, he said, will include campus-wide commitment to student retention; a renewed focus on community college transfers; investment in placement and institutional advancement; growing the University despite a brief period when there is a smaller pool of high school graduates; and increasing state and federal support via relationships.

President Andrew Hugine, Jr., will retire on December 31, 2021.