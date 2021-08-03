Clear

Actor Myk Watford stops my Fame Studios to talk about his new movie

RESPECT the movie comes out August 13th.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 2:46 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

Actor and Russellville native, Myk Watford, was at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals on Tuesday to talk about the Respect movie starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin.

In the film, Watford plays ledgendary producer Rick Hall who helped jump start Aretha's career when she came to record at FAME Studios. Watford said to get ready to fill the shoes of Hall he did tons of research and spoke with those who knew him best.

He said he even learned a lot about the area he grew up in and the role the Shoals area played in shaping some of the greatest artists.

"I was shocked at the amount of people, I mean everybody, everybody recorded here. They wanted to record here and do want to record here. We talked about it earlier there is just something magical about this place," said Watford.

The film hits theatres August 13th or you can stream it on Amazon Prime for a fee.

