Satellite reset could cause glitches for GPS devices

It's a big "Re-set" weekend for GPS technology. The government said it could disrupt how people navigate, and some people are calling it "Y2k19."

Homeland Security said the satellite that helps your GPS operate, needs to be reset about every 20 years. The good news is, your phone shouldn't be impacted, since it's newer technology. If you rely on an older GPS system, you can expect some glitches.

"Oh no, like if you're traveling and suddenly the map is gone and you don't know where you are. Then what?" said GPS-user, Karen Thiry.

This is the reaction of Karen Thiry when we told her about the GPS re-set. Thiry told WAAY 31 she's going on her first camping trip this weekend, and she'll be using an older GPS to help her travel.

"I was already nervous and this has added just another layer of okay, what else can go wrong with this first trip?" said Thiry.

With the GPS satellite update this Saturday, she says any issues will make navigating difficult.

"But if there are not signs, and the GPS decides to quit, then I can't easily pull over to the side of the road and pull out my phone," said Thiry.

Another concern is people who live in rural areas.

"A lot of places out there where there is no signal and if they go to a place where they do have signal and try to pick up something, they aren't going to if there is going to be a problem tomorrow," said GPS-user, Elizabeth Wilbanks.

Most people said there is an easy fix.

"I found that the maps on phones actually track better than my GPS did, but I'm not worried about the glitch, because I'm using a phone," said Huntsville resident, Ray Scott.

Homeland Security said if people want to avoid any issues this weekend, update GPS devices now and contact the manufacturer with any questions.

Meanwhile, Thiry has some other advice.

"I would think, be familiar with where you're going for a while and just verify that where you're going is where you're really going," said Thiry.

WAAY 31 did reach out to at least eight tech companies in Huntsville on Friday. Most of them had no idea it was even happening. We also contacted Boeing and the Marshall Space Flight Center for their perspective, and we are waiting to hear back.