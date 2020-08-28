Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

7 residents, 2 employees Huntsville veterans home died in last 2 weeks; causes under review

The State VA said the process to confirm a coronavirus death can take more than two weeks from the time of the death, and it won't confirm any coronavirus death investigations.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 5:50 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

The WAAY 31 I-TEAM confirmed, Friday morning that seven residents of the Floyd E. 'Tut' Fann State Veterans Home in Huntsville have died in the last two weeks.

HMR Veterans Services, an outside group which oversees day-to-day operations at the home, said the Alabama Department of Public Health has not confirmed any of the deaths as COVID-related at this time.

Friday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said four of the seven residents who died tested positive for coronavirus prior to their deaths. However, we don’t know when they tested positive or if their death is COVID-related. It could take ADPH two weeks to determine the cause of death.

A 'Tut' Fann employee told WAAY 31 on Thursday the number of people dying and what's going on inside the home is far different than what the state reported. 

The employee contacted the WAAY 31 I-TEAM after the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs announced 26 active coronavirus cases, but no coronavirus deaths. Earlier this week, a family told WAAY 31 their loved one tested positive for coronavirus before dying at Tut Fann. The State VA said its coronavirus numbers for Tut Fann will not reflect a death until it's confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

An employee who works at the home, and provided multiple forms of proof of their employment, also told us two employees recently died. HMR Veterans Services did confirm two employees passed away.

The State VA told us one employee who died tested positive for coronavirus about six weeks earlier, but the exact cause of death is not known at this time. The other employee had not had a positive COVID test at the time of their death, according to the State VA.

"Our prayers and support will continue to be provided to these team members and everyone in our community who has struggled with illness and loss during this crisis," HMR Veterans Services said in an email to WAAY 31.

We also asked the company questions about how it's keeping staff safe, after an employee told us CDC regulations and Alabama Department of Public Health Guidelines were not being followed. The company told us staff have been directed to use one of the two alternate routes to access certain areas of the home unless they have a reason to enter the designated COVID positive area.

"There is a breezeway entrance from outside beyond the COVID unit that leads directly to the entrance of the Memory Care unit. The facility has placed a temporary barrier between that breezeway and the end of the COVID unit to create a separate space. All staff needing to provide care and services to our non-designated area have been instructed to use this entrance. There is also a direct route to the day room through the interior courtyard. Staff can also deliver supplies and services through this route. As the need for more or less space changes, we are able to alter these routes to maintain adequate separation," HMR Veterans Services said.

The company also told us it's conducting weekly universal testing of all staff and veterans and have been doing so for two weeks. Prior to that it was testing all staff and veterans every two weeks.

"The facility follows (The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) guidelines for return to work strategies. We follow the test-based approach, requiring all positive employees to quarantine for ten (10) days and have two negative tests after that 10 days in order to return to work. When a staff member presents with symptoms, they are immediately removed from duty, tested again, and required to quarantine until those results are back," the company said in an email to WAAY 31.

The company also told us it's requiring all staff to use PPE while in the facility, therefore minimizing any potential direct exposure of staff," it explained.

"That, paired with weekly Universal Testing, allows for staff to continue working even with positive cases in the facility. Frequent testing, timely results and immediate response has become our best tool in our efforts to identify, contain and better control exposure," HMR Veterans Services said.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs sent us this statement when we asked about the deaths:

"We have indeed learned much over the past five months. First, we have learned the continuing value of partnerships with other agencies such as the federal VA, Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama National Guard, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the CDC, and local officials. We have been grateful for those partnerships and intend to keep them going strongly.

"Next, we have learned the value of taking immediate yet appropriate measures when a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic hits, such as restrictions on outside visitors, meticulous screening of residents and staff, and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and other safe medical practices. While we completely understand that these precautions can cause inconveniences to our treasured residents, families, and staff, they have ultimately proven to be effective in a very tough situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of our veteran residents and with the community as well during these challenging times. "

WAAY 31 asked the State VA and HMR Veterans Services if seven deaths in two weeks is abnormally high for the home. The VA said there’s no way to know without a formal study.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates on this developing story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 113723

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson15175286
Mobile11778247
Unassigned822986
Montgomery7551157
Madison604845
Tuscaloosa495487
Baldwin419934
Shelby375840
Marshall344139
Lee303148
Morgan272322
Etowah257838
Calhoun222526
DeKalb202614
Elmore195042
Walker177668
Houston176614
Limestone159114
St. Clair157725
Russell15072
Franklin147525
Dallas140025
Cullman138711
Colbert138119
Lauderdale137322
Autauga128422
Jackson12377
Talladega122417
Escambia119021
Chilton98310
Dale98336
Blount9797
Coffee9145
Tallapoosa91179
Clarke90012
Chambers86038
Butler81336
Pike8097
Covington80022
Marion69128
Marengo62117
Barbour6147
Lowndes59024
Bullock52713
Winston52211
Hale52127
Bibb5155
Pickens51110
Washington49213
Wilcox47610
Perry4734
Randolph45611
Monroe4396
Conecuh43211
Lawrence4325
Sumter39319
Macon38116
Crenshaw37620
Geneva3673
Cherokee33611
Clay3296
Choctaw31412
Henry3123
Fayette2766
Greene27414
Lamar2662
Cleburne1934
Coosa1083
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 149179

Reported Deaths: 1673
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby26504377
Davidson23181251
Hamilton776370
Rutherford767067
Knox609951
Williamson426027
Sumner397286
Unassigned32964
Out of TN299626
Wilson273931
Montgomery241828
Bradley241616
Putnam227527
Sevier220011
Blount194017
Robertson178826
Madison167536
Maury167414
Washington16509
Hamblen162520
Trousdale15966
Sullivan153425
Tipton139214
Hardeman120122
Bedford109414
Gibson104513
Dyer9179
Loudon9143
Macon89615
Dickson8909
Fayette85910
Anderson8518
Lake8221
Henderson8136
Warren7987
Carter79018
Weakley78511
Obion7827
Greene77911
Bledsoe7723
McMinn76521
Cumberland7578
Jefferson7526
Coffee7426
Lawrence7259
Haywood71810
Lauderdale71212
Cheatham70110
Monroe68114
Hardin6539
Hawkins64912
Rhea6353
Cocke6227
Roane6052
Carroll5667
McNairy51710
Smith5098
Marshall5074
White4977
Franklin4604
Giles43614
DeKalb4355
Henry4304
Overton4052
Johnson4031
Lincoln3961
Crockett37814
Hickman3653
Chester3584
Claiborne3493
Polk31810
Campbell3162
Marion3146
Decatur2854
Wayne2782
Grainger2631
Benton2364
Union2171
Unicoi2161
Jackson2031
Morgan1911
Fentress1890
Cannon1880
Humphreys1633
Scott1562
Meigs1512
Grundy1472
Sequatchie1411
Lewis1261
Clay1060
Perry1030
Stewart920
Hancock902
Moore890
Houston810
Van Buren640
Pickett571

Most Popular Stories

Community Events