People 65 and up, frontline workers part of expanded vaccination eligibility

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday that people 65 and older, as well as additional frontline workers, would soon be eligible for vaccination in the state’s current phase.

Starting February 8, the group, which includes first responders, teachers and grocery store workers among others, will be able to get in line for their doses.

With the inclusion of these groups, there are now about 1.5 million people in the state who are eligible to receive the vaccine, according to Dr. Karen Landers of ADPH. However, fewer than 775,000 doses have been delivered to the state.

According to Landers, the expansion is part of an effort to get those who have a high risk for contraction vaccinated first.

“When we look at the morbidity in persons 65 and up, as well as the potential mortality, which still is higher in 75 and above, these are all factors that you have to balance to be able to vaccinate everyone that we possibly can,” she explained.

While vaccine supply is still limited in the state, the health department felt it was important to address people who are in higher-risk situations or have frequent exposures.

Nationwide, AARP has made a push for people 65 and older to have access to the vaccine. In Alabama, Candi Williams, AARP state director, says people in the age group have been almost desperate for the chance to roll up their sleeves -- adding that Friday’s news will make a big difference.

“We had a member actually say that she has not hugged her grandkids and so that if she was vaccinated, she would feel a little more safe being around her grandkids, and that’s something that she desperately misses,” she explained.

But don’t start circling Feb. 8 on your calendar yet. With thousands in the current phases still waiting for their doses, Landers said the expansion will likely look different all across the state.

“In some instances, some counties may be further along than others, due to their uptake of vaccine, may be able to be vaccinating in this group earlier than others,” she said. “But then there will be counties that will still be very, very involved with their 75 and above, trying to get those persons covered.”

In Madison County, Huntsville Hospital announced Friday that the new group shouldn’t anticipate getting vaccinated for weeks due to the high demand and uncertain supply. Hospital officials say 8,000 people still need to be vaccinated in the critical 75 and older age group before moving forward.