"We're scared to death, we don’t know if we’re going to survive or not," a mom explains being trapped during flooding

The flooding in Tennessee has destroyed areas in Humphrey County.

As of 3:00 pm on Sunday, the Humphrey County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 that 21 people have died throughout the county, including twin toddlers. About 45 others are still missing.

WAAY 31 traveled up to Waverly, TN to give you a look at some of the damage.

Driving into town, WAAY 31's Grace Campbell said it was heartbreaking; houses were destroyed, cars are in people's living rooms, and people told WAAY 31 that their family photo albums were nowhere to be found.

The destruction looks as if a tornado ripped through the town, but Frankie Oakley told WAAY 31 she wishes it'd been a tornado.

“It affected everything instead of, you know, a tornado picks a path and it could be, ‘That house was not affected but this one was,’ but this got everything," she said.

Oakley spent Sunday trying to clear out her mom's home. Like many areas of Waverly, TN, it was ruined.

“It was just overwhelming. When you look at businesses, I mean, we know everyone, and so to just hear of the, you know, people that you know that are missing," Oakley said.

Oakley's mom wasn't home when her house went underwater, but Tammy Daniel and her daughter, Emma, ended up getting trapped for hours.

“Within 5 minutes of when we decided to leave, our cars were floating and that’s when I got scared," Tammy explained. "We thought we still might be okay, but then water started coming under our front door, and so we ran upstairs, kind of frantic. Probably within."

"30 minutes, our dining room table was floating," Emma said.

"Everything was floating, and it got to the landing of our stairs, and we didn't know if we would live," said Tammy.

They both ran to the attic, where they tried to contact their loved ones to let them know they were trapped, but something got in the way.

“We at that point lost all cell service," Tammy explained. "The last thing our family heard or our friends heard, 'We're scared to death, we don’t know if we’re going to survive or not.'”

Tammy's daughter-in-law's family came and rescued them once the water went down some.

Many of their belongings are irreparable, but that doesn't matter. What matters is their family is alive and well.