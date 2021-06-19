“We’re all Americans. There is only one race: the human race.” People celebrate Juneteenth

This June 19th is different. It's the first time Juneteenth is recognized and commemorated as a national holiday.

Juneteenth's been a holiday for people since 1865 when slavery ended in the United States. Now that it's recognized as a federal holiday, people at the Freedom Festival told WAAY 31 that this year's Juneteenth means so much more because it gives them hope that our country will grow together.

“In my opinion, long overdue because this is something that should have been done a while back, but thank God it’s been done now and the people will be able to build on this and move forward for a better relationship for mankind," said Henry Dickerson.

June 19th, 2021 is the inaugural Juneteenth federal holiday.

People of all ages came to the Lakeside United Methodist Church in Huntsville for its celebration remembering the day when slavery ended in the U.S., over 150 years ago.

Three generations of the Dickerson family came to the event.

Christopher Dickerson said Juneteenth becoming a national and state holiday will help educate people on the background of the holiday.

“This will start the conversation so that not only in our culture, our children will learn, but in the cultures all across America, everybody will learn what Juneteenth is all about," said Christopher. "Start the conversation, move into other facades of life.”

The church wanted to make sure they educated people while commemorating such an important day in history.

“There is still room to grow, but this is a start to acknowledge. Acknowledge what a great injustice was done to our people," said Yolanda Caudle, the president of the Madison County/Huntsville branch of the NAACP.

Caudle said Juneteenth brings goosebumps and tears to her eyes. It reminds her of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream; to keep on fighting for justice until we are all treated as equals.

“We’re all Americans. There is only one race: the human race.”