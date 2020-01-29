Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vanessa Bryant speaks for first time since Kobe's death

Kobe Bryant (Image from ESPN.com)

Vanessa Bryant said family is devastated.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant made her first public comment since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, one of their daughters and seven others. She took to Instagram to thank people for the global outpouring of support since the tragedy. Bryant also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families that were affected by the crash. She said she is “completely devastated” by the loss of her husband and her “loving, thoughtful and wonderful" daughter, Gianna.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events