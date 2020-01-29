Vanessa Bryant speaks for first time since Kobe's death

Vanessa Bryant made her first public comment since the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, one of their daughters and seven others. She took to Instagram to thank people for the global outpouring of support since the tragedy. Bryant also announced the formation of a fund to help support the other families that were affected by the crash. She said she is “completely devastated” by the loss of her husband and her “loving, thoughtful and wonderful" daughter, Gianna.
