Two people voted most influential in the world in 2018 are from Alabama

Two people in Alabama are being named the Most Influential People of 2018, according to CNN .

One of those people, is a five-year-old Alabama boy named Austin Perine.

Austin made headlines this year by his mission to hand out food to homeless people in Alabama.

This past Christmas, which also happens to be his birthday, he continued his journey by handing out more food to the homeless. Austin's motto is "Show love" , he reminds people every time he passes out food to not forget to show love.

Next on CNN's most influential list of 2018 is Rodney Smith, who lives in Huntsville.

Smith just completed his journey across 50 states donating gifts to the homeless in each state. He also granted one wish for each person which included, cash , gift cards, clothing, phones and more.

Smith is also the founder of "Raising Men Lawn Care Service, a company that mows lawns free of charge across the country to Veterans and other people in need. The company also inspires youth through learning and service to take on the 50 yard challege to help the elderly, disabled, single mothers, veterans and more .

Both guys are now in the running to become one of CNN's 2019 heros.

If they make the top 10 list they will be donated up to 50 thousand dollar to help their cause.