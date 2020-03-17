Tom Brady announces he won't be returning to Patriots

In a series of Instagram posts, Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he will not be re-signing with the New England Patriots.
The 42-year-old has spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Patriots, winning Six Super Bowls. He will become a unrestricted free agent when free agency opens on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, the NFL star launched 199 Productions -- a multi-platform content company -- in a partnership with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and their non-fiction wing at AGBO Films, Wonderburst.
