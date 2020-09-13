Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire responds to Sunday night house fire Full Story

TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid

TikTok's owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as its preferred suitor to buy the popular video-sharing app, according to a source familiar with the deal, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/File)
TikTok's owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as its preferred suitor to buy the popular video-sharing app, according to a source familiar with the deal, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/File)

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is unusual among tech executives for his public support of President Donald Trump, hosting a fundraiser for him in February at his Rancho Mirage, California, estate.

Posted: Sep 13, 2020 8:36 PM
Posted By: Matt O'Brien and Tali Arbel, AP

The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as its preferred suitor to buy the popular video-sharing app, according to a source familiar with the deal who was not authorized to speak publicly about it.

Microsoft announced Sunday that its bid for TikTok was rejected, removing the tech giant from the running a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban the Chinese-owned app in the U.S. over spying concerns.

TikTok declined to comment Sunday. Oracle didn’t return a request for comment but has previously declined comment.

The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by Sept. 20 and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership. The government worries about user data being funneled to Chinese authorities. TikTok denies it is a national-security risk and is suing to stop the administration from the threatened ban.

It’s not clear if the proposed acquisition will only cover TikTok’s U.S. business, and, if so, how it will be split from the rest of TikTok’s social media platform, which is popular worldwide. Bytedance also owns a second app, Douyin, for the Chinese market.

Any deal must still be reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, known as CFIUS, a U.S. government group chaired by the Treasury Secretary that studies mergers for national-security reasons. The president can approve or disapprove a transaction recommended by the panel, though Trump has already voiced support for Oracle as a “great company” that could handle the acquisition.

Microsoft said in a Sunday statement that Bytedance “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.”

Microsoft added it was “confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests.” The company said it “would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combating disinformation.”

TikTok, which says it has 100 million U.S. users and about 700 million globally, is known for its fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes. It’s recently become home to more political content such as the comedian Sarah Cooper, who drew a large audience by lip-syncing Trump’s own often-disjointed statements from public appearances.

But the app has also raised concerns because of its Chinese ownership. The White House has cracked down on a range of Chinese businesses, including telecom equipment makers Huawei and ZTE and messaging app WeChat, over worries that they would enable Chinese authorities to get U.S. user data. Republican and Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about censorship and children’s privacy.

TikTok denies that it has shared user data with the Chinese government or that it would do so if asked. The company says it has not censored videos at the request of Chinese authorities and insists it is not a national-security threat.

TikTok has sued to stop the ban, but not the sale order. The negotiations have been complicated by several factors, including Trump’s repeated demands that the U.S. government should get a “cut” of any deal, a stipulation and role for the president that experts say is unprecedented.

In addition, the Chinese government in late August unveiled new regulations that restrict exports of technology, likely including the artificial intelligence system TikTok uses to choose which videos to spool up to its users. That means ByteDance would have to obtain a license from China to export such technology to a foreign company.

The deal had come together rapidly after the administration ramped up its threats against TikTok this summer, despite TikTok’s efforts to put distance between its app and its Chinese ownership. It installed former Disney executive Kevin Mayer as its American CEO, but he resigned in August after just a few months on the job, saying the “political environment has sharply changed.”

Both Microsoft and Oracle are known more for their business software offerings than for those intended for consumers.

Oracle primarily makes database software. It competes with tech giants such as Microsoft and Amazon that provide cloud services as well as business-software specialists like Salesforce.

Some analysts see Oracle’s interest in a consumer business as misguided. Oracle should focus on enterprise-market acquisitions and not invest in a consumer app like TikTok that doesn’t fit with the rest of its business, said Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, who compares the idea to Delta Airlines buying a motorcycle company. “It doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

Thill suggested that TikTok competitors like Facebook and Snapchat should be “cheering on Oracle” as a buyer, because Oracle wouldn’t “add a lot of value to the app.”

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is unusual among tech executives for his public support of President Donald Trump, hosting a fundraiser for him in February at his Rancho Mirage, California, estate. The company also hired a former top aide to Vice President Mike Pence; its CEO, Safra Catz, also served on Trump’s transition team.

The president said on Aug. 18 that Oracle was “a great company” that “could handle” buying TikTok. He declined to state his preference between Oracle and Microsoft as buyers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124097

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson17277310
Unassigned12823133
Mobile12478277
Montgomery8096166
Madison679165
Tuscaloosa550096
Baldwin475243
Shelby457640
Lee359349
Marshall353641
Morgan294424
Etowah285543
Calhoun272831
Elmore218844
DeKalb214216
Walker200776
Houston199415
St. Clair179432
Limestone177618
Franklin164228
Russell15752
Lauderdale151830
Colbert150723
Cullman150615
Dallas147325
Autauga143223
Jackson13548
Talladega135122
Escambia128823
Chilton123414
Blount111413
Dale108742
Coffee10385
Tallapoosa95383
Clarke93514
Pike8797
Butler86537
Chambers86340
Covington83825
Marion77927
Marengo65618
Barbour6207
Winston61012
Lowndes60425
Bibb5766
Pickens56112
Bullock55213
Hale55127
Lawrence52912
Washington50613
Randolph50211
Perry4855
Wilcox47911
Monroe4448
Conecuh44311
Clay4217
Macon42017
Crenshaw41730
Geneva4113
Sumter40419
Cherokee39211
Henry3593
Fayette3417
Choctaw32812
Lamar2892
Greene28214
Cleburne2696
Coosa1143
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 170891

Reported Deaths: 2064
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28626421
Davidson25097277
Hamilton872282
Rutherford849284
Knox798867
Williamson475535
Sumner445891
Wilson316236
Montgomery276139
Putnam269536
Bradley268316
Out of TN260924
Unassigned25926
Sevier240113
Blount230620
Madison227254
Robertson205531
Maury201019
Washington194424
Sullivan193531
Hamblen175322
Trousdale16387
Tipton160515
Wayne14724
Hardeman144725
Gibson132319
Bedford121714
Dyer112510
Dickson111012
Cumberland105510
Carter104526
Fayette103914
Henderson102718
Loudon10274
Anderson101410
Weakley100915
Jefferson100213
Greene97628
Macon97219
Obion9718
Warren9478
Monroe94317
McMinn93324
Coffee9109
Hardin87214
Lauderdale86714
Lake8562
Lawrence84811
Haywood84715
Bledsoe8224
Cheatham74910
Roane7444
Carroll73615
Franklin7347
Rhea7218
Hawkins71214
Cocke7089
McNairy69615
White6688
Marshall6244
Smith61410
Overton5933
Henry5458
Johnson5332
DeKalb5229
Lincoln5151
Giles50715
Chester5048
Hickman4594
Crockett45819
Marion4307
Claiborne3974
Decatur3965
Campbell3893
Polk36511
Fentress3373
Grainger3111
Benton2979
Morgan2812
Jackson2792
Union2681
Unicoi2511
Cannon2400
Meigs2003
Humphreys1993
Sequatchie1932
Scott1822
Grundy1754
Lewis1551
Clay1424
Houston1320
Perry1320
Van Buren1280
Moore1251
Stewart1192
Hancock1032
Pickett881

Most Popular Stories

Community Events