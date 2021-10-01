Clear
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID, has no symptoms

Justice Kavanaugh has been fully vaccinated since January. He tested positive as part of a routine coronavirus test.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021 8:11 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony.

