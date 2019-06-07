Showers and thunderstorms through the weekend

Gulf of Mexico moisture will continue to feed showers and thunderstorms through this weekend. Periods of heavy rain will be possible each day, especially with any thunderstorms that may develop.

We do not expect severe thunderstorms today through Sunday but strong thunderstorms can still produce gusty and even damaging winds. By far the biggest concern will be localized flash flooding and ponding on roadways. An additions 2-3" of rain will be possible through Monday.

Drier weather will finally arrive by Monday evening and into Tuesday of next week. Afternoon highs will remain below normal and closer to the low 80s through the next 7 days.