Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire responds to Sunday night house fire Full Story

Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired

This Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 photo provided by The Cochran Firm shows Roderick Walker at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Ga. (The Cochran Firm via AP)
This Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 photo provided by The Cochran Firm shows Roderick Walker at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Ga. (The Cochran Firm via AP)

The deputy was being let go for “excessive use of force,” the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Posted: Sep 13, 2020 9:13 PM
Posted By: Sudhin Thanawala, AP

A sheriff’s deputy in Georgia has been fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop, authorities said Sunday.

The deputy was being let go for “excessive use of force,” the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It did not identify the deputy, but said a criminal investigation has been turned over to the district attorney’s office.

Roderick Walker, 26, was arrested and beaten after Clayton County sheriff’s deputies pulled over the vehicle he was riding in Friday with his girlfriend, their 5-month-old child and his stepson for an alleged broken taillight, his attorney, Shean Williams of The Cochran Firm in Atlanta said Sunday. The deputies asked for Walker’s identification and got upset and demanded he get out of the vehicle when he questioned why they needed it since he wasn’t driving, Williams said.

The subsequent arrest, captured on video by a bystander and shared widely, shows two deputies on top of Walker, one of whom repeatedly punches him. Walker’s girlfriend screams and tells the deputies Walker said he can’t breathe. A child in the vehicle yells, “Daddy.”

As Walker is handcuffed, the deputy who punched him tells the bystander that Walker bit him.

Williams said his client denies biting the deputy. Walker was trying to survive and lost consciousness at least twice during the beating, Williams said. A photo of Walker taken later in jail shows a welt under his left eye.

“My reaction to the video is that it just shows unfortunately another incident where an African American male’s civil rights have been violated by people and officers and law enforcement who have the duty first to protect and serve,” he said.

Walker later wobbles and appears to try to jerk free as deputies get him on his feet. He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing officers and battery, according to jail records. Williams demanded his release on bond and said he has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to review the case. He also accused investigators of improperly talking to his client without an attorney at the jail.

A person who answered a call to the sheriff’s office said he could not comment further, citing an ongoing investigation. He declined to provide his full name.

The sheriff’s office said in its statement a court denied bond for Walker because of outstanding warrants, including a felony probation warrant out of Fulton County for cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It said Walker had received medical attention and was being monitored by a doctor at the jail hospital.

Walker, his girlfriend and the children had dropped off a rental car and found a driver willing to take them home for $10, Williams said. The driver was also Black. Williams said he was released without a citation, though he, too, did not have identification.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124097

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson17277310
Unassigned12823133
Mobile12478277
Montgomery8096166
Madison679165
Tuscaloosa550096
Baldwin475243
Shelby457640
Lee359349
Marshall353641
Morgan294424
Etowah285543
Calhoun272831
Elmore218844
DeKalb214216
Walker200776
Houston199415
St. Clair179432
Limestone177618
Franklin164228
Russell15752
Lauderdale151830
Colbert150723
Cullman150615
Dallas147325
Autauga143223
Jackson13548
Talladega135122
Escambia128823
Chilton123414
Blount111413
Dale108742
Coffee10385
Tallapoosa95383
Clarke93514
Pike8797
Butler86537
Chambers86340
Covington83825
Marion77927
Marengo65618
Barbour6207
Winston61012
Lowndes60425
Bibb5766
Pickens56112
Bullock55213
Hale55127
Lawrence52912
Washington50613
Randolph50211
Perry4855
Wilcox47911
Monroe4448
Conecuh44311
Clay4217
Macon42017
Crenshaw41730
Geneva4113
Sumter40419
Cherokee39211
Henry3593
Fayette3417
Choctaw32812
Lamar2892
Greene28214
Cleburne2696
Coosa1143
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 170891

Reported Deaths: 2064
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28626421
Davidson25097277
Hamilton872282
Rutherford849284
Knox798867
Williamson475535
Sumner445891
Wilson316236
Montgomery276139
Putnam269536
Bradley268316
Out of TN260924
Unassigned25926
Sevier240113
Blount230620
Madison227254
Robertson205531
Maury201019
Washington194424
Sullivan193531
Hamblen175322
Trousdale16387
Tipton160515
Wayne14724
Hardeman144725
Gibson132319
Bedford121714
Dyer112510
Dickson111012
Cumberland105510
Carter104526
Fayette103914
Henderson102718
Loudon10274
Anderson101410
Weakley100915
Jefferson100213
Greene97628
Macon97219
Obion9718
Warren9478
Monroe94317
McMinn93324
Coffee9109
Hardin87214
Lauderdale86714
Lake8562
Lawrence84811
Haywood84715
Bledsoe8224
Cheatham74910
Roane7444
Carroll73615
Franklin7347
Rhea7218
Hawkins71214
Cocke7089
McNairy69615
White6688
Marshall6244
Smith61410
Overton5933
Henry5458
Johnson5332
DeKalb5229
Lincoln5151
Giles50715
Chester5048
Hickman4594
Crockett45819
Marion4307
Claiborne3974
Decatur3965
Campbell3893
Polk36511
Fentress3373
Grainger3111
Benton2979
Morgan2812
Jackson2792
Union2681
Unicoi2511
Cannon2400
Meigs2003
Humphreys1993
Sequatchie1932
Scott1822
Grundy1754
Lewis1551
Clay1424
Houston1320
Perry1320
Van Buren1280
Moore1251
Stewart1192
Hancock1032
Pickett881

Most Popular Stories

Community Events