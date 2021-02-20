Clear

Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

Bystanders react at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Bystanders react at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The shooting happened at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie around 2:50 p.m., according to a release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 6:53 PM
Posted By: Stacey Plaisance, AP

A person went into a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, said a sheriff. The shooter also died.

The shooting happened at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie around 2:50 p.m., according to a release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the shooter initially hit two people inside, and then several other people — whether employees or store customers — opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside of the building. Outside the building a man could be seen behind the yellow police tape yelling “Where is my son?”

Guns and ammunition are sold in the front of the outlet that faces a main thoroughfare through Jefferson Parish. Customers who want to frequent the gun range generally go around to the side entrance of the building. Staff who work there often wear a sidearm.

Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition. He said there were multiple shooters in all and investigators had just begun trying to piece together what had happened.

“We’re trying to put it all together, piece it together,” the sheriff said.

None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified and details remained sketchy. Lopinto said the investigation was continuing as authorities tried to determined the exact details of what happened.

Caution tape surrounded the business to keep onlookers from getting close to the scene, where ambulances and numerous law enforcement vehicles had arrived earlier. A neighboring Taco Bell had been evacuated.

Metairie is a major suburb of New Orleans, about five miles (eight kilometers) west of the city’s iconic French Quarter, in neighboring Jefferson Parish.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 35°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 485212

Reported Deaths: 9573
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson699951333
Mobile35230703
Madison31823431
Tuscaloosa23657403
Montgomery22214481
Shelby21509204
Baldwin19361262
Lee14766146
Morgan13464240
Etowah13022306
Calhoun12860277
Marshall11147198
Houston9979255
Limestone9241130
Elmore9214178
Cullman8816175
St. Clair8682213
Lauderdale8513207
DeKalb8394172
Talladega7373161
Walker6426239
Jackson642499
Autauga607985
Blount6021125
Colbert5959117
Coffee519994
Dale4580106
Russell398130
Franklin395475
Covington3887102
Chilton377293
Escambia372768
Tallapoosa3497139
Clarke341748
Chambers335899
Dallas3328138
Pike290670
Lawrence279085
Marion273092
Winston243663
Bibb241158
Geneva236967
Marengo228954
Pickens220953
Barbour206149
Hale204464
Fayette198254
Butler193464
Henry180141
Cherokee175137
Monroe165038
Randolph160040
Washington154032
Crenshaw141952
Clay140954
Macon139143
Cleburne135036
Lowndes129746
Lamar129132
Wilcox119825
Bullock114733
Conecuh106323
Perry104527
Sumter97531
Greene85832
Coosa85123
Choctaw54623
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 762673

Reported Deaths: 11064
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby859521445
Davidson80131823
Knox44759558
Hamilton39565439
Rutherford37478366
Williamson24713200
Sumner20994308
Montgomery17063203
Out of TN1663993
Wilson16029206
Unassigned15551125
Sullivan14041271
Blount13831174
Washington12598227
Bradley12569135
Maury12074155
Sevier11784158
Putnam10480166
Madison9985225
Robertson8801112
Hamblen7890161
Anderson7817149
Greene7220142
Tipton684897
Coffee6213112
Gibson6144138
Dickson6064102
Cumberland6035113
Carter5886150
McMinn581289
Roane574395
Bedford5724117
Loudon555664
Lawrence552879
Jefferson5516115
Warren528273
Dyer521399
Monroe519788
Hawkins510991
Franklin465180
Fayette461571
Obion434692
Rhea409470
Lincoln408561
Cocke393391
Marshall386754
Cheatham381543
Weakley376859
Campbell374255
Giles368495
Henderson358971
Carroll345280
Hardeman336961
Macon332473
White330664
Hardin328762
Lauderdale308240
Henry297773
Marion287144
Wayne285330
Scott283642
Overton281957
Claiborne267164
Haywood263559
McNairy262949
Hickman261138
DeKalb260547
Smith251236
Grainger238846
Trousdale237421
Fentress227643
Morgan227234
Johnson213737
Chester199845
Bledsoe197510
Crockett195846
Unicoi177847
Cannon172628
Polk171121
Lake167025
Union166130
Grundy163929
Decatur153135
Sequatchie152127
Humphreys149821
Benton149739
Lewis143824
Meigs124920
Jackson124533
Stewart122824
Clay105529
Perry102227
Houston101630
Moore92915
Van Buren78720
Pickett74323
Hancock48911

Most Popular Stories

Community Events