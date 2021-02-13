Senate acquits former President Trump in his second impeachment trial

For the second time, the U.S. Senate has acquitted former President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial.

The final vote was 57-43 in favor of convicting the former president, but Trump was acquitted because the Senate didn't reach the two-thirds majority.

Both of the senators from Alabama, Senator Richard Shelby and Senator Tommy Tuberville voted "not guilty" on Saturday.

The Democrats argued in the short trial that Trump caused the violent attack by repeating for months the false claims that the election was stolen from him, and then telling his supporters gathered near the White House that morning to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat. Five people died when they then laid siege to the Capitol.

Trump’s lawyers argued that the rioters acted on their own accord and that he was protected by freedom of speech, an argument that resonated with most Republicans. They said the case was brought on by Democrats’ “hatred” of Trump.

In total, seven Republicans vote to convict Trump at Senate trial, which was the most impeachment defections ever from a president's party.