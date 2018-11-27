Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 3 US service members killed in Afghanistan blast Full Story

School blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values

Rider University removed the restaurant from a survey of dining options.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 7:20 AM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux


LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Students at a private university in New Jersey can eat more chicken as long as it's not Chick-fil-A.

Rider University removed the restaurant from a survey of dining options "based on the company's record widely perceived to be in opposition to the LGBTQ community." The fast-food chain was included in previous surveys.

Chick-fil-A says it has supported Christian values. Its corporate purpose is "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us."

Rider says it understands some may view the decision as a "form of exclusion." But the school says it wanted to be "faithful to our values of inclusion."

The university plans to hold a campus forum so that all voices can be heard.

Chick-fil-A has not returned a message seeking comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Florence
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Fayetteville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Decatur
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events