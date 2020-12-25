Large ‘intentional’ explosion damages downtown Nashville Christmas morning

According to our sister affiliate WKRN emergency crews are responding to a large intentional explosion in downtown Nashville Christmas morning.

Nashville fire officials say three people were taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management told Nashville television station WKRN that a parked recreational vehicle exploded and damaged several buildings.

A spokesperson for metro Nashville Police said just before 6 Friday morning, police got a call for shots fired in the area.

Police say at that point they found a suspicious vehicle and then requested the bomb squad to respond.

Police say at this time there is no indication that there is a second device in the area.

Police say no officers have been significantly injured.

Metro Nashville Police tweeted: "MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues."

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.