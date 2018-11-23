Clear
Rain Chances Increase Tonight But Gusty All Day Long

Winds will gust up to 30 mph at times today and it won't be as warm.

Posted: Nov. 23, 2018 4:00 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

If you are shopping today, you can expect a comfortable day with highs in the 50s with winds gusting up to 30 mph at times. The rain doens't look to move in until after sunset. 

It will be rainy at times during tonight but it looks like the majority of the rain will be gone by 6 a.m. Saturday. The rest of Saturday will be clearing the skies and back to warmer temperatures in the low 60s. 

Sunday will be the opposite for rain chances. The day will be dry but rain chances increase in the evening. Highs will be even warmer with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s. 

