Quiet Conditions Give Flood Waters Time To Recede

High pressure has moved into the Valley and will set the stage for the first half of the week. We will remain dry, sunny and mild through Wednesday. We are tracking a few weak systems that will move through later this week. Each system will bring in only a few light showers. No storms are expected this week.
We are watching a strong cold front Saturday that will bring in some rain and cold temperatures to kick off the first few days of March.
