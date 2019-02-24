Clear
BREAKING NEWS: School closures in North Alabama due to flooding Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Quiet Conditions Give Flood Waters Time To Recede

We will remain mainly dry through Wednesday.

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 5:33 PM
Updated: Feb. 24, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

High pressure has moved into the Valley and will set the stage for the first half of the week. We will remain dry, sunny and mild through Wednesday. We are tracking a few weak systems that will move through later this week. Each system will bring in only a few light showers. No storms are expected this week. 

We are watching a strong cold front Saturday that will bring in some rain and cold temperatures to kick off the first few days of March. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events